The hands that feed: Portraits of global farmers

|
Farmers harvest rice on a field in the outskirts of Hanoi on June 9, 2017. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam
|
A farmer pulls a cart loaded with newly harvested bunches of rice from a rice field in the outskirts of Hanoi on June 9, 2017. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam
|
Workers sort Carrots at Poskitts farm in Goole, Britain May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Andrew Yates
|
A farmer harvests wheat crop on a field in the El-Menoufia governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt May 16, 2017.Picture taken May 16, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
|
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California, U.S., April 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson
|
Farm workers load crates of freshly picked avocados into a truck at a plantation in Tacambaro, in Michoacan state, Mexico, June 7, 2017. Picture taken June 7, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Alan Ortega
|
Palestinian man Louy Al-Najar holds a sickle in his mouth as he arrives on a motorcycle to harvest wheat at a field in an area adjacent to the border with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
|
Farmers carry wheat crop on a field in the El-Menoufia governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt May 16, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
|
This picture taken on June 5, 2017 shows farmers preparing a paddy for planting rice in Nantong in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. Photo by AFP
|
An Indian farmer dries harvested rice from a paddy field at Burha Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam state, some 45 kilometers away from Guwahati, on June 3, 2017. Photo by AFP/Biju Boro
|
Cows are guided to be milked in a milk farm on the outskirts of Libertad city, Uruguay, June 8, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Andres Stapff
|
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, U.S., May 18, 2017. Picture taken May 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Brian Snyder
|
A farmer holds a cocoa pod on a cocoa farm at Guire, a village of Soubre, in southwestern Ivory Coast. Photo by Reuters/Luc Gnago
|
A woman waits to deliver her harvest at a packing line at a banana plantation operated by a Chinese company in the province of Bokeo in Laos April 25, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Silva
|
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneurfarmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, U.S. on May 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mike Segar