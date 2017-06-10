The hands that feed: Portraits of global farmers

Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneurfarmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, U.S. on May 5, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mike Segar