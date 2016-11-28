The cheerful cowboy of Saigon

|
Over the past five years, Vu Duc Toi has been tending his cattle on this field in District 2, against the backdrop of high-rise buildings in the city downtown.
|
He buys cheap, skinny buffalo in Cambodia and resells them to earn profits of dozens of million dong every six months.
|
Grass and water are aplenty here for the cattle.
|
Toi usually just leaves the buffalo to roam and graze freely. Sometimes he will feed them.
|
Toi also picks scrap metal around nearby construction sites.
|
He always keeps an ice bucket to go through the Saigon heat. He has a phone but it’s usually dead and he does not mind. He also owns a motorbike to ride home in the neighboring Binh Duong Province once in a while.
|
Toi catches fish in a pond and also sells some.
|
Toi burns a bonfire every night to keep him and the cattle warm. He leaves them to sleep outdoor and they have never been stolen.
|
He plays with a young buffalo.
|
Toi shares dinner money with Bay, a guard at a construction site. Nearly all workers in the area know him.
|
He sleeps inside a sewer pipe, burning incense sticks to keep mosquitoes away. “I had malaria once, other than that, I’m pretty well.”
|
“My family has been asking me to stop this nomadic life and come home. But I am still strong enough to work, and I feel comfortable living this way,” Toi said. He has four children and three of them are married.
Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
Related news:
> People risk life to pick up logs among floods
> Life story of Vietnamese-American street sweeper inspires millions