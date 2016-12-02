TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Christmas is already in town with music concerts, a vintage bazaar, craft beer and food festivals. Get into a festive mood this weekend with our best hangout suggestions for both cities.
|| Christmas Concert at Goethe Institut ||
Goethe-Institut Hanoi 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi.
8 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2016
The Goethe-Institut cordially invites you to a traditional Christmas concert in Hanoi to celebrate a successful year together with our students, graduates, staff and friends.
Free entrance
|| Vintage District Market ||
Sao Mai Swimming Pool, 98 Quang An, Tay Ho, Hanoi.
8:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3-4, 2016
Don’t miss the Vintage District Market this weekend in Hanoi with piano performances, belly dancing, vintage art exhibitions and shopping.
Entrance: VND20,000 ($0.8)
|| WAFM short film festival ||
Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents, 4th floor, 51 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi.
7 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016
You are invited to watch the best short films from the Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).
|| Saigon Craft Beer Festival ||
Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, D2, HCMC.
2 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2016
This December, Outcast will celebrate the best of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene featuring a range of ice cold beers from nine local breweries. Come and enjoy fine brews, drinking games, food stalls and more.
Entrance ticket: VND60,000 ($2.6) - including two free test-beer (195ml) vouchers.
|| Dance Performance: Between Us ||
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City.
7 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016
Between Us, an interactive performance, is offering the audience an extraordinary opportunity to experience dance through all senses. During the show, spectators are exposed to a world of emotions. The audience will be able to connect to dance in an interactive setting, moving through the space created by dancers.
|| Food Festival 2016 ||
30/4 Park, Pasteur, Ben Nghe, HCMC.
8 a.m.,Thursday - Saturday, December 1-3, 2016
A festival for Italian food lovers and fresh Italian cheese addicts featuring food booths throughout the weekend. Head to 30/4 Park and enjoy special discounts for Ottima cheese from December 1 to 3.
Free entrance.