#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Christmas is already in town with music concerts, a vintage bazaar, craft beer and food festivals. Get into a festive mood this weekend with our best hangout suggestions for both cities.

Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| Christmas Concert at Goethe Institut ||

Goethe-Institut Hanoi 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi.

8 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2016

The Goethe-Institut cordially invites you to a traditional Christmas concert in Hanoi to celebrate a successful year together with our students, graduates, staff and friends.

Free entrance

|| Vintage District Market ||

Sao Mai Swimming Pool, 98 Quang An, Tay Ho, Hanoi.

8:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3-4, 2016

Don’t miss the Vintage District Market this weekend in Hanoi with piano performances, belly dancing, vintage art exhibitions and shopping.

Entrance: VND20,000 ($0.8)

|| WAFM short film festival ||

Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents, 4th floor, 51 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi.

7 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016

You are invited to watch the best short films from the Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).

For more information, click here.

|| Saigon Craft Beer Festival ||

Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, D2, HCMC.

2 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2016

This December, Outcast will celebrate the best of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene featuring a range of ice cold beers from nine local breweries. Come and enjoy fine brews, drinking games, food stalls and more.

Entrance ticket: VND60,000 ($2.6) - including two free test-beer (195ml) vouchers.

|| Dance Performance: Between Us ||

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City.

7 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016

Between Us, an interactive performance, is offering the audience an extraordinary opportunity to experience dance through all senses. During the show, spectators are exposed to a world of emotions. The audience will be able to connect to dance in an interactive setting, moving through the space created by dancers.

For more information, click here.

|| Food Festival 2016 ||

30/4 Park, Pasteur, Ben Nghe, HCMC.

8 a.m.,Thursday - Saturday, December 1-3, 2016

A festival for Italian food lovers and fresh Italian cheese addicts featuring food booths throughout the weekend. Head to 30/4 Park and enjoy special discounts for Ottima cheese from December 1 to 3.

Free entrance.