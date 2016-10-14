#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Thank God It's Friday! Time to plan your weekend away from a computer screen. And to save your precious time, enjoy our picks of fun things to do in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. For our complete listings, check out the What's On section.

|| Pabslow Jamz ||

9 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2016

Mojito Bar & Lounge, 19 Nguyen Quang Bich Street, Hanoi

Friday night jams and marmalades, a symposium on the canning of beats and the jarring of eardrums. DJ Pablo Yang promises everything from hardcore metal drumming to soulful saxaphone. Come if you're bored. Come if you're not.

For more about the artist, click here.

Free entrance

|| Cheeseburger XL (Flying Kick/BKK): Hip-Hop + Mutant Lounge ||

Respectively Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, 2016

CAMA ATK, 73(A) Mai Hac De Street, Hanoi

For more about tomes, ETZA and vcOperator, click here

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Come and get your hip-hop party fix!



Cheeseburger XL from Bangkok brings a suitcase full of funky hip-hop to Hanoi for a single evening.

Free entrance

|| Concert: Autumn Bamboo ||

8 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2016

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Class up your weekend with bamboo orchestral music, choral arrangements and traditional musical instruments.

More on upcoming arrangements and ticket prices here.

|| Moonlight - EDMVN Hotspot #3 ||

8 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2016

Top of Hanoi - 67th floor, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai Street, Hanoi

Start your weekend with cocktails on the 67th floor of Lotte Center Hanoi. Still thirsty for more? An after-party awaits a few floors below.

Line-up for ticket here.

|| SlimV at Saigon Ranger ||

7 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2016

Saigon Ranger, 5/7 Nguyen Sieu, District 1, HCMC

One of Vietnam's hottest DJs/Producers SlimV is coming to town as a special guest at Saigon Ranger this Friday night.

The night includes guest sets from TOYA, TAD, DJ HITEK

Entrance: VND250,000 ($12) (one drink included)

Contact: 0906 476 747

|| Art Jam - We're Jammin' ||

7 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2016

Vin Space Art Studio, 6 Le Van Mien, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

Art Jam promises a night of music, beer and art!



Tickets:

VND199,000 ($8.90) (Pre-sale, available on TicketBox)

VND249,000 ($11.20) (At the door)

1 free beer/1 raffle ticket included (VND20,000/beer - $0.90)

|| Unicorn Pool Party ||

3 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2016

J.U.S.T. Station, 07 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien ward, District 2, HCMC

Let's dive in, splash around and unleash your own sexinesss with the Unicorn Pool Party this Saturday at District 2.

Free-flow Sangria, groovy music, and other accessories provided, including sun cream, unicorns floaty, pink balloons.

Dress code: As colorful as possible

Age: Over 18

Ticket: VND300.000

For more details, click here

|| Vietnamese Stand-up Comedy @PiuPiu ||

9 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2016

Piu Piu Rooftop, 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, HCMC

A chance to practice your Vietnamese! A group of ambitious Vietnamese stand-up comedians will launch the first show of their Vietnamese open mic stand-up comedy series @Piu Piu every Sunday. If you don't understand, laugh along.

Especially, free drinks for all performers.

For more details, click here