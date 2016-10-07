#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Thank God It's Friday! Time to plan your weekend away from a computer screen and to save your precious time, here are our editor's picks for upcoming not-to-be-missed events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. For full listings, check out our What's On section. Enjoy!

|| Reggae Garden ||

9 p.m., Friday, Octorber 7 2016

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Come down to HRC this Friday and get on that Reggae vibe.

Bring you an eclectic mix of Dub, Roots, Dancehall, bass and all things that have the Reggae vibe we love. This month Reggae Garden will see the return of One NayTon and Seanflakes.

Starting the night off is One NayTon. who will be selecting the best of Reggae, Dub and Roots to get your heads nodding and your feet tapping.

Seanflakes will be playing a mix of Dancehall, Reggae and Bass to get you dancing the night away.

As always it's free.

|| Open Mic Night - Mojito Bar & Lounge ||

9 p.m., Friday, Octorber 7 2016

Mojito Bar & Lounge 19 Nguyen Quang Bich, Hanoi

It's time for party and time to enjoy an exciting night alongside your beloved ones with beautiful music.

And one free mojito for any performer of the night.

Free entry.

|| Electro Swing // Balkan Beats // Dutty Womp ||

10 p.m., Saturday, Octorber 8 2016

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Get your dancing shoes on!

No Worries and Bien Tombe Records are taking over Hanoi Rock City on Saturday night to bring you all things Swing, Gypsy, Balkan and Bangin!



Music from DOE (France), Glorious Rant (UK) and SeanFlakes (UK).

|| Ngũ Cung 9th Anniversary ||

7 p.m., Sunday, Octorber 9 2016

Taken Beer, No 99 Vo Chi Cong Rd, Ha Noi

Let the 5 tones/Pentatonic rock your world this Sunday with an unforgettable music party.

The ninth anniversary of Pentatonic, with ORINGCHAINS, BAND 95, 6DUCK, Dao Anh Khanh, and other artists as guests.

Free event. Rock fans can buy drinks coupons.

|| Panam - The Backroom / Grand opening ||

8 p.m. Friday, Octorber 7 2016

Panam - The Backroom, 91 Pasteur, District 1, HCMC

Kick off your Friday night with a full stomach at Panam.

Panam Free canape buffet from 8:30 p.m.; special launch of Panam's Nem Kebab. Dj Lai from Cheezy Gangsta! will play at 10 p.m.



Free entrance and parking in the building

For more details, click here.

|| Indika Free Flow Friday House Party ||

8 p.m. Friday, Octorber 7 2016

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

An alternative from free food at Panam is free drink at Indika.

House Party style where you can enjoy free flow craft beer from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For details, click here

|| Music: Institut Français x Heart Beat Present Antigone ||

8 p.m. Friday, Octorber 7 2016

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, HCMC

Antigone (Antonin Jeanson) is a young Parisian artist at the fore-front of the French techno scene, and he'll be in town this Friday.

Free entrance from 9 p.m. to 11p.m.

For details, click here

|| Exhibition: Flat Sunlight by Lena Bui ||

06:30 p.m., Friday, Octorber 7 2016

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

Go artsy this weekend with the exhibition "Flat Sunlight" by Lena Bui, which promises to change our perception and relationship with the natural world we intrinsically rely on and belong to.

There are also several interesting public programs associated with it, including a Science Cafe and a Science Talk on the following days.

Everything is free, just make sure you check here for registration and event schedule.

|| Autumn Art Market ||

10 a.m., Saturday, October 8 2016

Indika - House of Curiosity, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

A unique shopping option for the weekend: come and find your favorite items from vendors selling their art, design and fashion wares at this unique market for a day of creativity, great food and ice-cold drinks.

Free entrance.

For details, click here.

|| Southside Thang with SUBOI and SMO ||

9 p.m., Saturday, October 8 2016

Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

Looking for a wild party on Saturday night? Come to Piu Piu to witness the real stars of this city.

Saigon’s underground performers and artists are getting together for a monthly session to represent The Southside.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.30) (after 10 p.m.)

For the full list of performers and other details, click here.

*Locations and schedules may change. Please make sure to check with the organizers beforehand.