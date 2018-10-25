At the Notre-Dame Cathedral

One of the oldest crab soup eateries in Saigon is located in an alley off Nguyen Du Street near the famous cathedral.

The soup served here has crab flesh, flour, mushrooms, eggs and several spices. The flour gives it a pasty texture and the fatty crab flesh adds a sweet flavor.

But what set the crab soup apart are its special additional components. In one version of crab soup, ground beef ball strengthens the meaty elements of the dish. The dish is also served with century eggs, which are preserved in a mixture of clay, ash, salt for several weeks or months.

Super supper: crab soup kitchens provide warmth on rainy Saigon days 20 years old crab soup in the middle of Saigon The dish is sold at a small alley off Nguyen Du Street. Video by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

The eatery used to be located in the corner of Nguyen Du Street and the Cathedral, that is how it has the name. Later when the place is crowded with customers, the place moves to a small alley off Nguyen Du Street.A serving costs VND25,000 ($1.1), which includes century eggs. The restaurant also sells papaya salad with VND15,000 ($0.64) per serving, and sugar cane juice at only VND5,000 ($0.21). It is perfect to take a walk around downtown Saigon and drop by the eatery for an energy boost from crab soup; customers can also park their vehicles in front of the restaurant with VND5,000.

Address: 86 Nguyen Du Street.

Price: VND25,000 – 35,000 ($1.1 - 1.5)

Lan’s crab soup

At this restaurant, crab soup makes an impression with its special seasoning. At a reasonable price, the serving here is considered big compared to those of other places. The crab soup casts an appetizing fragrance with whisked eggs, mushroom, steamed quail eggs. The cook manages to keep the crab flesh in big pieces.

Foodies can add some pepper or chilli to strengthen the warmth of the dish. The flavor is complete with some spicy vegetables. The dish also stands out with an addition of fish air bubble in the soup; customers can place an order to try the special feature. The eatery is situated on Luong Nhu Hoc Street, District 5.

Address: 239 Luong Nhu Hoc Street

Price: VND20,000 – 40,000 ($0.86 - 1.7)

Thiec market crab soup

The stall, also called Ms. Bong’s soup by its patrons, is located in an a jewelry markets on Pho Co Dieu Street, District 11. The dish’s ingredients at this place also include crab flesh, mushroom, quail egg, century eggs, with an addition of torn chicken flesh. The sizzling soup is ornamented with the bright green onions.

The price of crab soup here ranges from VND15,000 ($0.64). Besides the familiar ingredients, diners can order the soup with pig’s brain and pork bones as additions. These special components keep many patrons coming back to the eatery from all over the city.

Address: 166 Pho Co Dieu Street

Price: VND15,000-20,000 ($0.64 - 0.86)

Thao’s crab soup

The flavor of Thao’s crab soup stands out thanks to delicious century eggs and pig’s brain. The crab soup stall is located in Ho Thi Ky market flower, District 10. The fatty pig’s brain is among the selling points of this stall.

However, if you want to enjoy, you have to go early because the pig's brain for a long time will lose its deliciousness. The price for a full serving is VND25,000 ($1.1).

Address: 68/4 Ho Thi Ky Street

Price: VND15,000-25,000 ($0.64 - 1.1)

Trang’s crab soup

This diner is located on Van Kiep Street, Binh Thanh District from the morning to the afternoon. One soup bowl costs VND10,000 ($0.43). The soup is thick with a lot of crab flesh, exerting typical crab flavor.

Customers can order additional food such as century eggs or crab flesh. Besides crab soup, the restaurant serves a variety of other snacks such as chicken legs or offal.

Address: 210 Van Kiep Street

Price: VND10,000 - 20,000 ($0.43 - 0.86)