Storm Sonca leaves more than 30 flights stranded in Vietnam

Carriers in Vietnam have announced cancelations and changes to departure times for a number of flights to and from the north-central region between Ha Tinh and Quang Tri on Tuesday with Tropical Storm Sonca about to make landfall.

Photo courtesy of the Vietnam National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

Vietnam Airlines will cancel eight flights on the HCMC-Vinh, Hanoi-Vinh and HCMC-Thanh Hoa routes.

It will also put forward departure times for two VN1264 and VN1265 flights from HCMC to Vinh Town today.

Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) will cancel two flights, 0V8591 and 0V8590, from Hanoi to Dong Hoi City in Quang Binh.

Vietjet said it has canceled 16 flights from HCMC and Buon Me Thuot Town in the Central Highlands to Thanh Hoa Province, Vinh and Dong Hoi.

Jestar will temporarily ground four flights, BL350, BL351, BL486 and BL487, that connect HCMC with Thanh Hoa and Dong Hoi.

The airlines said they would add more flights to tomorrow's schedules.

Sonca is the fourth storm to hit the country this year.