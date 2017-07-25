VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Storm Sonca leaves more than 30 flights stranded in Vietnam

By Minh Nga   July 25, 2017 | 02:04 pm GMT+7

The fourth storm of the year is forecast to hit Vietnam this evening.

Carriers in Vietnam have announced cancelations and changes to departure times for a number of flights to and from the north-central region between Ha Tinh and Quang Tri on Tuesday with Tropical Storm Sonca about to make landfall.

storm-sonca-leaves-more-than-30-flights-stranded-in-vietnam

Photo courtesy of the Vietnam National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

Vietnam Airlines will cancel eight flights on the HCMC-Vinh, Hanoi-Vinh and HCMC-Thanh Hoa routes.

It will also put forward departure times for two VN1264 and VN1265 flights from HCMC to Vinh Town today.

Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) will cancel two flights, 0V8591 and 0V8590, from Hanoi to Dong Hoi City in Quang Binh.

Vietjet said it has canceled 16 flights from HCMC and Buon Me Thuot Town in the Central Highlands to Thanh Hoa Province, Vinh and Dong Hoi.

Jestar will temporarily ground four flights, BL350, BL351, BL486 and BL487, that connect HCMC with Thanh Hoa and Dong Hoi.

The airlines said they would add more flights to tomorrow's schedules.

Sonca is the fourth storm to hit the country this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam storm
 
Read more
Fairy tales overcome nightmares at S.Korea’s militarized border town

Fairy tales overcome nightmares at S.Korea’s militarized border town

Think your apartment is too small? Take a look at this ‘cage home’ in Hanoi

Think your apartment is too small? Take a look at this ‘cage home’ in Hanoi

The force is female: India's women cops take a stand

The force is female: India's women cops take a stand

US veteran brightens up Hanoi's dilapidated walls with a little help from his friends

US veteran brightens up Hanoi's dilapidated walls with a little help from his friends

False flowers bloom in Saigon as green space withers away

False flowers bloom in Saigon as green space withers away

Drowning for sand: miners risk all for India's building boom

Drowning for sand: miners risk all for India's building boom

British princes discuss their mother Diana in new documentary

British princes discuss their mother Diana in new documentary

Yucky or yummy: Here’s where Vietnamese rat meat comes from

Yucky or yummy: Here’s where Vietnamese rat meat comes from

 
go to top