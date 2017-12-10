school-festival-celebrates-culture-and-charity-in-hanoi

The annual British International School Hanoi Festival has become a much-anticipated event among the capital's culture-loving community. This year marked the 6th successful festival at the BIS Hanoi campus on November 18.

The event aimed to educate visitors about cultures from all over the world through traditional games, costumes, food and other activities, and to inform them about their responsibility to community service projects.

This year, over 60 vendors presented an array of goods, featuring diverse cuisines and specialties, stunning products and exciting games which truly delivered a fun day out for friends and families. Visitors could not hide their excitement at the wide range on offer from renowned local restaurants such as O’Leary’s, Ky Y, Little India, Rasa Malaysia and Royal Dim Sum, as well as amazing products from Maison Marou Chocolate, Quilts and Art and Ekoko Cosmetics, among others. There were also impressive live performances which offered an opportunity to learn more about cultural identities and admire traditional dresses from various countries. The stage welcomed BIS Hanoi students, the Hanoi Freude Choir, students from the Russian Embassy School and the Korean Samul Nori Team.

Over the years, the British International School Hanoi has been working closely with many community partners, including KOTO, Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, School on the Boat, Education for Nature Vietnam and Asia Animal Foundation, and has shown enthusiastic engagement in these organizations’ projects. At this year's festival, the school’s partners were on hand to raise public awareness of their work and to call on support for their upcoming activities.

The BIS Hanoi International Festival received considerable donations from generous visitors during a special auction that offered beautiful pieces of art created by BIS Hanoi students for the Big Draw 2017. The VND120 million ($5,300) raised will go towards BIS Hanoi’s charity activities as well as materials and community service projects that BIS Hanoi students will be working on when they travel to Tanzania early next year.

Ms. Sue Hill, BIS Hanoi's principal, said in her closing remarks: “It was truly lovely to see how the school’s event connected people in such a cultural celebration. We are delighted to welcome our visitors who came to enjoy the event with us as well as to extend a hand to support the community.”

The British International School Hanoi

For more information, please visit www.bishanoi.com