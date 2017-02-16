Saigon to sacrifice public space near iconic market to make way for metro station

The traffic circle outside Ben Thanh Market. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

Ho Chi Minh City plans to destroy the popular public space in front of its iconic Ben Thanh Market to make way for a major metro line underground station.

Project managers said construction of the Ben Thanh terminal will start this Saturday, and the famous circle will have to go.

A nearby bus station will also be removed, they said.

During construction, Pham Ngu Lao Street will be blocked off and there will be limited one-way access on sections of Yersin and Ky Con.

The station is scheduled for completion in 2020, and will be around 40 meters underground.

Once work on the station is complete, a new area will be built above ground for people to enjoy.

There will be entrances in September 23rd Park outside Ben Thanh Market, and along Ham Nghi, Pham Ngu Lao and Phan Chu Trinh.

The circle may be replaced by a square afterwards. Impression by Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line Project Management Board.

The metro line will run nearly 20 kilometers between Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien in District 9, and across District 1, District 2 and Binh Thanh in the city's downtown area. Work started in August 2012 and is expected to cost $2.49 billion.

Nearly three kilometers of the line will be underground.

Many city dwellers are already upset by the number of trees that have been sacrificed for the project.

The city removed many trees from the heart of District 1 in July 2014 to convert Nguyen Hue into a pedestrian street and build the first underground station for the metro line near the Opera House.

In March last year, it announced a plan to move and cut down 300 trees along Ton Duc Thang Street, also in District 1, to make way for another station and a bridge going out to District 2.

Dozens of trees were also felled to make way for Ben Thanh Station late last year.

