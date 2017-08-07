Saigon to close downtown streets for ASEAN's 50th birthday celebrations

Several streets in Saigon will be closed to travelers on Tuesday to make way for ceremonies to mark the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

From 6 a.m. until 8 a.m., all vehicles will be banned from the Dong Khoi-Ton Duc Thang crossroads in District 1 to the Nguyen Tat Thanh-Hoang Dieu crossroads in District 4, across Khanh Hoi Bridge.

A flag-raising ceremony will be held at Bach Dang Wharf on Ton Duc Thang Street.

Travelers have been advised to take alternative routes.

From 6:45 p.m. until 10 p.m. on the same day, a part of Le Thanh Ton Street from the Dong Khoi-Pasteur crossroads will be closed for a performance in front of the city hall.

Vietnam celebrated ASEAN's birthday in Hanoi last year and in Ho Chi Minh City in 2015, where the bloc's official flag was also flown at Bach Dang Wharf.