Saigon stays calm, carries on in ankle-deep tides

By Thanh Nguyen, Quynh Tran   December 15, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7

Vietnam's largest city has grown accustomed to slogging through tidal floodwaters.

On Wednesday afternoon, high tides inundated many streets in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7, but life carried on as though nothing was amiss.

saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides

High tides turn the streets into swimming pools for young children.
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-1

Le Thi My Hanh prepares an offering to her ancestors as floodwaters crept onto her sidewalk. “I've asked that the streets be repaired to reduce flooding," she said. "I have rented a house in this area for years and high tides make it hard to live here.”
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-2

Nguyen Hoang Tam, a street vendor, said he's gotten used to tidal flooding. “Sometimes, I think about moving elsewhere but this area is suitable for selling banh mi. I can make up to VND5 million ($220) per month if I work hard,” Tam said.
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-3

A construction worker takes a selfie while having his scooter repaired. He blamed the flood for his breakdown.
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-4

A family slogs through floodwaters on Le Van Luong Street. "This road floods two to three times per month," said Hau as his wife pushed him and daughter home. "I hope it will be repaired soon." 
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-5

The floods stalled this scooter, forcing the men pictured here to push it home.
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-6

A family smiles while making waves through the flood.
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-7

“I’ve lived here for a long time so I am used to flooding. Fortunately this three-wheeler allows me to drive my kids to school every day,” he said.
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-8

Generous commuters lend a helping foot whenever someone's motorbike breaks down.
saigon-stays-calm-carries-on-in-ankle-deep-tides-9

Quoc Dung said his house sits below the street, so heavy rains and high tides both flood his living room.

Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen and Quynh Tran

