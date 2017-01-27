VnExpress International
Saigon’s beauty businesses get busy for Tet

January 27, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

People put on their best faces, hair and nails to welcome the biggest holiday of the year.

A nail shop in District 10 is crowded on Thursday, two days before the Lunar New Year.
“Spending a little money will make us more confident to travel around during Tet,” a customer said. Nail shops in the city are handling 20-50 customers a day ahead of the festival, almost twice as many as usual.
A nail job costs from VND50,000-200,000 ($2-9), depending on the type of varnish and design.
A hairdressing and makeup shop has put up paper decorations of bright yellow ochna flowers to celebrate the holiday.
A woman waits patiently for her hair to curl.
Many men also think it's time to freshen up for the New Year. In the picture is a man choosing hair dye. 
Vendors at a market in District 10 have their manicures and pedicures right on the sidewalk in front of their shops.

Photos by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

