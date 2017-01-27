Saigon’s beauty businesses get busy for Tet

|
A nail shop in District 10 is crowded on Thursday, two days before the Lunar New Year.
|
“Spending a little money will make us more confident to travel around during Tet,” a customer said. Nail shops in the city are handling 20-50 customers a day ahead of the festival, almost twice as many as usual.
|
A nail job costs from VND50,000-200,000 ($2-9), depending on the type of varnish and design.
|
A hairdressing and makeup shop has put up paper decorations of bright yellow ochna flowers to celebrate the holiday.
|
A woman waits patiently for her hair to curl.
|
Many men also think it's time to freshen up for the New Year. In the picture is a man choosing hair dye.
|
Vendors at a market in District 10 have their manicures and pedicures right on the sidewalk in front of their shops.
Photos by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
Related news:
> Tet dos and don’ts: 6 simple rules to survive Vietnam's Lunar New Year
> Saigoneers up all night cooking traditional Tet treat