Saigon family helps light up mid-autumn fest with huge lanterns

Some merchants come to Phu Binh Hamlet to buy lanterns for the festival.

"The prime time for lanterns was the 1990s, when the whole hamlet worked all day and night but could not produce enough to supply the Mekong Delta provinces. When Chinese lanterns entered the market, the demand for homemade ones dropped sharply. Over the past few years, Vietnamese people in the U.S., Canada and Singapore have begun to take interest in these lanterns, which is a good sign," Binh said.