Run baby run: The global pursuit of fitness

By Reuters, VnExpress   September 20, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7

There's a sparkling beauty in the way people stretch and sweat for the love of their bodies.

A man stretches near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham
Women take morning exercise near Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo by Reuters/Kham
Children train during a practice session at a gymnastics school in Cairo, Egypt. Photo by Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Bahrain Road Runners are seen during their weekly social jog in Isa Town, Bahrain. Photo by Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed
People exercise on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. Photo by Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
An Afghan man exercises in the early morning in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo by Reuters/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan boy exercises in the early morning on a hilltop in Kabul. Photo by Reuters/Mohammad Ismail
People cycle on the Corniche in Marseille, France. Photo by Reuters /Jean-Paul Pelissier
People walk, jog and ride bicycles on a main road closed to traffic for Sunday's regular car-free day in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo by Reuters /Darren Whiteside
Two women jog near Manhattan Bridge in New York City, U.S. Photo by Reuters /Darrin Zammit Lupi
People practice yoga during a festival at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. Photo by Reuters/ Mohamed Azakir
People gather and exercise in Nantes, France. Photo by Reuters /Stephane Mahe
A woman grabs some weights during a training session in the BackYard boxing club in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Reuters /Leonhard Foeger
A child attends a boxing class at a gym in Managua, Nicaragua. Photo by Reuters /Oswaldo Rivas
Women walk in the sea on a beach of the Corniche in Marseille. Photo by Reuters /Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man stretches before a martial arts class at the Karate Club at Peshawar stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo by Reuters /Fayaz Aziz
People take part in an aqua gym class at a fitness club in Nice, France. Photo by Reuters/Eric Gaillard
A windsurfer and rowers are pictured on Lake Leman in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photo by Reuters/Denis Balibouse
Sketchers running shoes at a showroom in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Men train during a session of gymnastics on a beach at Vina del Mar, Chile. Photo by Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido
