Travel & Life

Portuguese, Swedish fireworks light up Vietnam sky

By Nguyen Dong, Nguyen Duong   June 10, 2018 | 01:12 pm GMT+7

Central city Da Nang hosted the last qualifying round for this year's international fireworks competition.

Firework competitors from Sweden lighted up the sky above the Han River in Da Nang City on Saturday night, also the last night of the qualifying round for the annual Da Nang International Fireworks Competition.

Sparkling: Fireworks display by Swedish contestants decorate the dark sky above the Han River in Da Nang on Saturday night. It was the last night of the qualifying round for the annual Da Nang International Fireworks Competition.
The performance of Sweden tells stories about bridges, rivers and the friendship with Vietnam, said Leif Martin Hildeberg, the captain of Swedish team.

Story telling: The Swedish display spoke of bridges, rivers and friendship with Vietnam, said Leif Martin Hildeberg, captain of the Swedish team.
The Swedish team uses the Pyrodigital firing system, currently one of the most advanced and reliable technologies.

Brilliant: The Swedish team used the Pyrodigital firing system, currently one of the most advanced and reliable technologies for fireworks display in the world. The team sent 3,500 fireworks up in total.
As many as 200,000 people gathered along the Han River to watch the firework display. This years contest gathers competitors from France, the U.S., Poland, Hong Kong, Italy and Vietnam.

Gazers: As many as 200,000 people gathered along the Han River to watch the firework display on Saturday. This year’s contest also saw competitors from France, the U.S., Poland, Hong Kong, Italy and Vietnam.
Here comes the performance from Portugal.

Fiery offering: A blast from the Portuguese team.
Portuguese performers brought to the show stories of their own culture and of the host country Vietnam.

Shining bright: The Portuguese team told stories of their own culture and that of the host country.
The fireworks display by the Portuguese team also ends the qualifying round of the competition, which was started in April 30 in the central coastal city of Vietnam.

A blaze of colors: The display by the Portuguese team ended the qualifying round of the competition, which began on April 30 in the central coastal city. The two best teams will be chosen for the final round that is scheduled for June 30.
