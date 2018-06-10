Portuguese, Swedish fireworks light up Vietnam sky

|
Sparkling: Fireworks display by Swedish contestants decorate the dark sky above the Han River in Da Nang on Saturday night. It was the last night of the qualifying round for the annual Da Nang International Fireworks Competition.
Story telling: The Swedish display spoke of bridges, rivers and friendship with Vietnam, said Leif Martin Hildeberg, captain of the Swedish team.
Brilliant: The Swedish team used the Pyrodigital firing system, currently one of the most advanced and reliable technologies for fireworks display in the world. The team sent 3,500 fireworks up in total.
Gazers: As many as 200,000 people gathered along the Han River to watch the firework display on Saturday. This year’s contest also saw competitors from France, the U.S., Poland, Hong Kong, Italy and Vietnam.
Fiery offering: A blast from the Portuguese team.
Shining bright: The Portuguese team told stories of their own culture and that of the host country.
A blaze of colors: The display by the Portuguese team ended the qualifying round of the competition, which began on April 30 in the central coastal city. The two best teams will be chosen for the final round that is scheduled for June 30.