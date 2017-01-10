Planning a meat-free tour? Chow down in Saigon

Animal protection group PETA has listed Ho Chi Minh City among the top ten havens for vegans and vegetarians in Asia.

PETA’s list of Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities in Asia listed HCMC thanks to its bustling vegan scene with a wide array of no-meat menus.

The city offers meat-free alternatives of the most popular Vietnamese dishes, from banh mi and minced beef rolls to wok-fried chicken, sweet and sour pork and all kinds of noodles.

“Saigon’s vegan cuisine covers every craving,” Jason Baker, PETA Vice President of International Campaigns, said in an online statement.

“PETA applauds the city’s thriving vegan culture, which satisfies appetites, preserves the environment, and saves animals from suffering.”

Visitors can look for the word “quan chay”, which means vegetarian restaurant, but many general restaurants are also willing to make vegetarian dishes to orders.

Taipei crowned the top of the PETA list thanks to its wide array of vegan-friendly restaurants from around the world.

Bangkok and Chiang Mai also made the list, along with Singapore, Makati of the Philippines, Bangalore of India, Hong Kong, Bali and Shanghai.

In 2015, U.S. travel website When On Earth listed Ho Chi Minh City among the ideal cities for veggies.

Related news:

> Hold the meat: Saigon veggie market takes root for Parents’ Festival

> 8 reasons to go vegetarian