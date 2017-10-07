Perfect jump: Young Hanoians get high on parachutes

|
Members of the Northern Aviation Club arrive at Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Airport at 5 a.m. on Saturday for a parachute jump after four months of practice.
|
The members have their blood pressure measured. They will not be allowed to fly if the pressure is too low or too high.
|
They are going to wear a big parachute on the back and a back-up one on their chest.
|
Lieutenant Colonel Do Van On, teacher of the course, said the students need good health and focus to acquire necessary skills. All have to go through 15 training sessions.
|
Excited feet go aboard.
|
The parachuting starts when the helicopter reaches 800 meters (2,600 feet) high.
|
Five students jump at a time.
|
Each student has got to jump once or twice during the course.
|
A woman collects her parachute after landing.
|
“The best moment was the first three seconds of free falling from the helicopter,” said this student named Dinh Trong Hai.