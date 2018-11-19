Oil paintings depict beauty of highland life in Vietnam

Over 70 works have been displayed at the exhibition from November 15 to 20 at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts, in Pho Duc Chinh Street, District 1.

"Two sisters" by Nguyen Dinh Duy, which shows two sisters on the highlands, is one of the most captivating paintings at the exhibition.

A painting by Le The Anh depicts a familiar image of highlands: a mother carrying her child on the back.

Another piece by Le The Anh called "Childhood" shows a highland child.

Nguyen Le Tan chooses to depict the lonely life of old people in modern society in "Reminisce". "That’s my way of showing sympathy for them," he said.

This one, titled "Spring beauty", by Pham Binh Chuong explores a street corner in Hanoi on a spring day.

Pham Binh Chuong also has another piece about Hanoi called "The way back", which shows a rainy day on Long Bien Bridge.

Long Bien Bridge across the Red River in Hanoi was built in 1899-1902 by French architects.

A girl waits for someone or something by the ocean in "Waiting" by Nguyen Van Bay.

Focusing on a dark, sad and lonely theme is Mai Duy Minh’s work "Night".

A painting of a family by Vu Ngoc Vinh called "The girl with the feather".