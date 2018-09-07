Meet the elephant nannies of the Central Highlands

Treating Jun's wounds is an important task for the doctors here. Jun suffered from severe injuries in his legs and hip after being caught in a trap. Thanks to the rescue team, he has been at the nursery since 2015. After undergoing two surgeries, the elephant has a thorough daily care routine that includes a pedicure, cleaning of the wounds and of course medicines. Quang said: "At first contact with Jun, I was scared because he was big and aggressive. After regular daily contact he became more tolerant of my presence and stands obediently while I fed and treated his wounds."