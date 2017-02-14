Malaysian couple have pearl of an anniversary on Vietnam Airlines flight

The Malaysian couple looking happy as they celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on a Vietnam Airlines flight on February 14, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa

A couple from Malaysia held a romantic ceremony to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Ho Chi Minh City.

With assistance from crewmembers, Daniel F. presented his wife, Linda F., a bunch of roses, before cutting a wedding cake and drinking wine together.

Daniel said Vietnam Airlines had been quick to give the all-clear for his idea after he contacted them.

