Letting loose: A weekend at Quest Festival 2016

An hour's drive from the bustling capital, Son Tinh is surrounded by water and backed by the forests of Ba Vi. The third Quest Festival welcomed thousands of local and foreign music lovers for a three-day escape last weekend.

Here's an overview of a magical place where musicians and spectators from diverse horizons enjoyed three days of partying, workshops, installation art and more.

Aside from the music, festival goers have access to many different workshops, including Zen coloring.

On Friday morning, before the official opening of the festival.

The main stage is ready to welcome visitors.

Ba-Vi's lakes, where the festival takes place, are located less than an hour's drive from Hanoi·

A view of the main stage during the first night of the festival.

During the day, while waiting for the performances to start, spectators enjoy the sweet November weather.

A young woman enjoys the music on the second day of the festival.

Body marbling.

A man marvels at crochet work by Quest artists.

At nightfall, spectators start letting go in front of the main stage.

A Hanoian dance crew came up with some crazy freestyle dancing.

Their dance circle quickly drew the attention of party-goers.

With a large variety of bands, Dj's and performers, Quest is also a place where spectators move from moments of sweet collective history to moments of contemplation.

Photos by Xavier Bourgois, video by Quynh Trang

