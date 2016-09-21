International kite festival to soar back to Vietnam beach town

The seventh edition of Vung Tau international kite festival is scheduled between December 6 and 12. Photo by Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

An international kite festival will return for the seventh year to Vietnam's southern beach town of Vung Tau this December, local authorities have confirmed.

The festival will be held from December 6-12, with performances by around 60 foreign artists and 50 Vietnamese fliers, according to a statement from the National Administration of Tourism.

Artists from 25 countries and territories, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, the U.K. and the U.S. will take part in the competition along Vung Tau’s popular Bai Sau beach.

The event is expected to cost VND2.5 billion (US$112,000), with funding from both public and private sources.

