VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

International kite festival to soar back to Vietnam beach town

By VnExpress   September 21, 2016 | 06:27 am GMT+7
International kite festival to soar back to Vietnam beach town
The seventh edition of Vung Tau international kite festival is scheduled between December 6 and 12. Photo by Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

60 foreign artists from 25 countries and territories will be flying their colors at the event.

An international kite festival will return for the seventh year to Vietnam's southern beach town of Vung Tau this December, local authorities have confirmed.

The festival will be held from December 6-12, with performances by around 60 foreign artists and 50 Vietnamese fliers, according to a statement from the National Administration of Tourism.

Artists from 25 countries and territories, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, the U.K. and the U.S. will take part in the competition along Vung Tau’s popular Bai Sau beach.

The event is expected to cost VND2.5 billion (US$112,000), with funding from both public and private sources.

Related news:

Spectacular kite festival takes flight in Hanoi

Vung Tau citizens in uproar against new ban on beach food stalls

Tags: Vietnam travel entertainment
Read more
The greatest mausoleum of Vietnam's final feudal dynasty

The greatest mausoleum of Vietnam's final feudal dynasty

Inside wartime bomb shelter under famous Hanoi hotel

Inside wartime bomb shelter under famous Hanoi hotel

Road projects churn up Vietnam’s once 'poetic' Perfume River

Road projects churn up Vietnam’s once 'poetic' Perfume River

Then and now photos of Saigon corners show how much the city has changed over time

Then and now photos of Saigon corners show how much the city has changed over time

6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street

6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street

Vietnam should lift ban on foreign tour guides: legislator

Vietnam should lift ban on foreign tour guides: legislator

Cruise ships on Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay fined for safety violations

Cruise ships on Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay fined for safety violations

Saigon's 50-year long traffic jam

Saigon's 50-year long traffic jam

 
go to top