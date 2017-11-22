VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Indonesian's odd name lands him new job

By AFP   November 22, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Indonesian's odd name lands him new job
Police pose with Polisi (C in white) in Pasuruan on November 21, 2017. : AFP

Polisi turns his life around thanks to his parents' good choice. 

An Indonesian can thank his parents after his unusual name not only spared him a traffic ticket but also landed him a job with the police who stopped him.

Cops were shocked when they pulled over the 22-year-old for driving without a licence and discovered his name was Polisi, which means police in Indonesian.

The man, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told authorities in the city of Pasuruan on the main island of Java that he was a poor construction worker who was his family's sole breadwinner.

Video of the incident went viral and big-hearted officers sympathetic to Polisi's plight not only spared him the ticket but offered him a job at the local police station. He started Monday.

His position? Helping the force conduct driving licence tests.

"I'm nervous since I never worked in an office environment before," he said this week.

The head of the traffic police unit Erika Putra, who originally ticketed Polisi, guided the new recruit on his first day on the job.

"Today Polisi has officially become part of the police family," he said.

Related News:
Tags: Indonesia odd name polisi police
 
Read more
Baghdad cafe marks 100 years as intellectual hub

Baghdad cafe marks 100 years as intellectual hub

Abusive avatars help schizophrenics fight 'voices': study

Abusive avatars help schizophrenics fight 'voices': study

Saigon to close downtown streets for int’l marathon this weekend

Saigon to close downtown streets for int’l marathon this weekend

Connected for 20 years: How the internet has changed life in Vietnam

Connected for 20 years: How the internet has changed life in Vietnam

The fate of Vietnamese tribal kids when education offers no way out

The fate of Vietnamese tribal kids when education offers no way out

In Saigon’s backyard, migrants eke out a living on the edge of civilization

In Saigon’s backyard, migrants eke out a living on the edge of civilization

As Vietnam celebrates Teacher’s Day, meet the man who won’t abandon his jungle school

As Vietnam celebrates Teacher’s Day, meet the man who won’t abandon his jungle school

Hundreds of football fans crowd airport as Manchester United legends arrive in Hanoi

Hundreds of football fans crowd airport as Manchester United legends arrive in Hanoi

 
go to top