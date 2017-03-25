In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Sunset in Mui Ne.

"Morning Cleanup" by Tuan Nguyen has been chosen by National Geographic Your Shot's top photo.

Bun rieu, or crab noodle soup for breakfast.

Bitexco Tower, the iconic building of Ho Chi Minh City.

A street in Da Lat.

The Fairy Stream in the central town of Phan Thiet.

A fisherman in Hoi An enjoys his good catch.

Buu Long Pagoda in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai.

A corner of Hanoi

On a boat in Ha Long Bay.

Want a portrait?

The famous lanterns of Hoi An, which has been voted by TripAdvisor travelers as one of the world's best destinations for 2017.

Getting a rooftop haircut.

The sight will give you shiver.

A photograph of a photographer. How meta?