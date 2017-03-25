VnExpress International
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

March 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

Sunset in Mui Ne.

2.

"Morning Cleanup" by Tuan Nguyen has been chosen by National Geographic Your Shot's top photo.

3.

Bun rieu, or crab noodle soup for breakfast.

4.

Bitexco Tower, the iconic building of Ho Chi Minh City.

5.

A street in Da Lat.

6.

The Fairy Stream in the central town of Phan Thiet.

7.

A fisherman in Hoi An enjoys his good catch.

8.

Buu Long Pagoda in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai.

9.

A corner of Hanoi

10.

On a boat in Ha Long Bay.

11.

Want a portrait?

12.

The famous lanterns of Hoi An, which has been voted by TripAdvisor travelers as one of the world's best destinations for 2017.

13.

Getting a rooftop haircut.

14.

The sight will give you shiver.

15.

A photograph of a photographer. How meta?

Return of Chinese tour scam puts northern Vietnamese province on alert

Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video

Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

The bunnies are back: Playboy Club finds unlikely new home in Hanoi

DJ superstar Hardwell to perform in Hanoi in May

Evicted Saigon street vendors not impressed by proposed move to Facebook

Hanoi boy given chance to live with heart transplant from road crash victim

Beauty contest planned inside Vietnam’s famous Paradise Cave causes worry

