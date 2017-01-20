In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

A winter night at Hanoi's train station.

Workers at a tea plantation in northern Vietnam.

A gallery in Hoi An.

The sun rises on Cham towers in central Vietnam.

Clouds on a mountain in Moc Chau, northern Vietnam.

A colony of coffee shops in downtown Saigon.

A vendor sells colorful to he in Hanoi. The figurines, popular toys for generations of Vietnamese children, are made from rice flour and edible.

Sticky rice for a hungry night in Saigon.

A race on a sand dune in Mui Ne, central Vietnam.

In Vietnam, you can go shopping without ever leaving your motorcycles.

Ban Gioc Falls in northern Vietnam, which has been named by NatGeo as one of the top natural wonders in Asia.

"While you're out on Ha Long Bay, you'll see these little guys rowing around on their traditional bamboo boats selling drinks, snacks and trinkets!," the caption reads.

This Chinese temple in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is nearly a hundred years old.

