VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

By VnExpress   December 23, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

Ninh Binh Province and its spectacular limestone mountains.

2.

Nha Trang is always a perfect place to take photos with your loved one.

3.

Inside the Imperial Palace in Hue.

4.

Hanoi's West Lake on a peaceful day.

5. 

Hai Van Pass in central Vietnam as seen from a wartime bunker.

6.

Somewhere in a kitchen in Sa Pa.

7.

The mesmerizing colors of a Saigon night.

8.

A floating market for flowers in Ho Chi Minh City.

9.

Feels like Christmas.

10.

"Life on the fast track," the caption reads.

Related news:

#whyVietnam: capture the best to see the rest

Tags: Vietnam tourism wanderlust best photos
 
Read more
7 uplifting stories from Vietnam in 2016 that will make you smile

7 uplifting stories from Vietnam in 2016 that will make you smile

Ho Chi Minh City welcomes its 5 millionth foreign tourist

Ho Chi Minh City welcomes its 5 millionth foreign tourist

A Christmas card from Hanoi: Why I stopped caring about Jesus' birthday

A Christmas card from Hanoi: Why I stopped caring about Jesus' birthday

Saigon travel companies say Google Maps abused by rivals to divert clients

Saigon travel companies say Google Maps abused by rivals to divert clients

Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant

Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant

#TGIF Holiday Edition: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF Holiday Edition: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Vietnam anticipates record tourist arrivals this year

Vietnam anticipates record tourist arrivals this year

Da Nang remains big draw among holiday travelers

Da Nang remains big draw among holiday travelers

 
go to top