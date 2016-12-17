VnExpress International
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

By VnExpress   December 17, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

Green tea plantations in Moc Chau, Hoa Binh Province.

2.

Exploring a cave in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

3.

Dancing with the water in Saigon?

4.

"Beautiful even in the rain," the caption reads. Photo taken in Hoi An.

5. 

Sunset in Ha Long.

6.

Ho Chi Minh City by night.

7.

A walk in the clouds on the top of Mount Lang Biang, Da Lat.

8.

The eye of the famous staircase in Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts.

9.

Seven at a time: A man makes banh xeo, which literally means "sizzling pancakes" in Vietnamese, in An Giang Province.

10.

The stunning sand dunes in Mui Ne, Binh Thuan.

11.

A time for music in Hanoi.

