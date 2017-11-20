hundreds-of-football-fans-crowd-airport-as-manchester-united-legends-arrive-in-hanoi

|
The arrivals hall at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport was packed with about 200 football fans on Sunday afternoon. The fans, many wearing Manchester United shirts, were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the club's former winger Ryan Giggs and former midfielder Paul Scholes.
|
At around 1:15 p.m., Giggs arrived at the airport to clapping and cheering from fans...
|
... followed by Scholes. The two Manchester United legends received flowers then quickly made their way out as fans chanted their names.
|
Giggs and Scholes will be attending the opening ceremony of PVF's new youth football training center in the northern province of Hung Yen on Monday.
|
According to the contract, Giggs will serve as PVF's technical director, tasked with building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training center in Vietnam.
|
He will be assisted by Scholes. Both Giggs and Scholes spent their entire professional careers playing for Manchester United, and were part of the club's "golden generation" of 1992.
|
While taking pictures was allowed, the former players' bodyguards prevented fans from approaching them or asking for autographs.
|
The fans took every opportunity to get to see their idols in the flesh.
|
In addition to inviting the two former Manchester United players, PVF will also organize friendly U15 matches between England's Stoke City, Australia's Central Coast Mariners, South Korea's Busan I’park and PVF.