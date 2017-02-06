How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

|
The festival at Vinh Khe Village in the northern port city of Hai Phong was held on February 3 this year, the second day Vietnam officially resumed business after a week-long Lunar New Year break.
It gathered 40 professional wrestlers from across the country including winners of international prizes, and an audience of thousands.
To win you have to pin your opponent on the ground for at least three seconds.
It might look dangerous, but it’s one of the best moves to win.
The winner received VND15 million but the audience also gave cash prizes to their favorite fighters.
