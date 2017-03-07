House in Saigon's narrow alley features patterned brick walls

Houses, hidden in narrow alleys in Vietnam, typically suffer from a lack of privacy and natural light. Thanks to a smart architectural solution, the residents in this property in Ho Chi Minh City have managed to cut the use of electric lights during the day.
The site has unique slightly curved shape by merging together a few plots of different sizes, with the total length of around 40 meters (131 feet) and on total area of 200 square meters. Photos by Hiroyuki Oki
The project is a small apartment property with seven rooms sandwiched into a narrow plot in Binh Thanh District, near downtown Ho Chi Minh City.
The house is designed by local studio Sanuki Daisuke Architects, which saw the project as fresh and exciting challenge. The architects chose bricks for the façade of the house. The wall, with shading function, helps bring in natural ventilation, make the most of natural light and ensure security and privacy as well.
The team envisioned the building as a quiet place, offering the owners - a Malaysian husband and his Vietnamese wife - and their tenants respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The ground floor accommodates the living space of the owners while upper floors contain six private apartments.
The house is actually composed of two main living spaces, as a result of merging several land lots. The in-between spaces are wide open where residents can enjoy sunlight and fresh air.
The open in-between spaces feature trees and plants.
The concept of the house is to create a modern and well-tempered living space and natural and green lifestyle.
An open-plan kitchen and lounge finished in a combination of light-colored wood and plain tiles occupies the ground floor.
A private apartment on the upper floor, which feels modern and retro at the same time, offers an interesting architectural solution for the tropical city.
The house is clearly visible at night in the crowded city.
