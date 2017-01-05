Home away from home: Expats celebrate New Year at the cozy Ruby Home Vietnam

Sponsored
Expats staying at Ruby Home apartments came from around the world: the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, Japan, India, Canada, Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, Thailand, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and Singapore.
They are English teachers, software engineers, writers, professors, computer experts, real estate consultants, banking consultants and entrepreneurs.
When being asked what they loved most about Ruby Home, Mayuki from Japan said: "The staff was very friendly and helpful. My room is beautiful! I love this place."
"This was a great party. People here are amazing," said Dafi from England.
Art, from the U.S., said: "These people are very thoughtful. I like this place a lot!"
Peter, an Australian, said: "For me, this is just like home. All I want to do after work is coming back to my Ruby Home serviced apartment."
"We've been here for three months, and we are very surprised when receiving very meaningful gifts. I would definitely recommend Ruby Home to my friends,” said Swathi and Pradeep from India.
Le Thi Bich Ngoc (Ms. Ruby), CEO of Ruby Home, said: "This party is about Love, Peace and Happiness. We want to make our tenants feel comfortable, like they’re home. We also have plans to expand our chain next year in the downtown."
As a leading serviced apartment business run by Phu Vinh Group (PVG), Ruby Home is on its way to become a pioneer in serviced apartment developments, primarily in Ho Chi Minh City and other big cities.
All serviced apartments at Ruby Home have an elegant Western-style design and a sense of harmony, aiming to create the friendliest and warmest atmosphere for our guests.
Our serviced apartments are equipped with high-class interior and furnishings including AC, TV, luxury beds, closet, fridge, desk, water heater, shower and bath-tub.
Cable TV, internet, phone, water and electricity are all available in good quality within the room. Rooms range from 50 m2 to 80 m2, at $450-$650 per month.
Ruby Home is located right at the center of Ho Chi Minh City, just five minutes by car from Ben Thanh Market, next to Tan Dinh Church and Tan Dinh Market, and 10 minutes from the Independence Palace. It takes only five minutes to walk to nearby parks. There are also a lot of popular restaurants, bars, clubs, convenience stores, shopping malls, spas and other services in the neighborhood.
Ruby Home believes that its high service quality can well satisfy its guests and is confident that it is truly a business that lives by its words: Ruby Home - where houses become homes.
It is a promising place for guests who are looking for a perfect home. Truly good serviced apartment brought by Ruby Home.
Website: www.rubyhome.net. Email: rubyhomevn@gmail.com. Hotline: +84 9 3880 7489
