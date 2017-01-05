Home away from home: Expats celebrate New Year at the cozy Ruby Home Vietnam

Sponsored

Expats staying at Ruby Home apartments came from around the world: the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, Japan, India, Canada, Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, Thailand, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and Singapore.

They are English teachers, software engineers, writers, professors, computer experts, real estate consultants, banking consultants and entrepreneurs.

When being asked what they loved most about Ruby Home, Mayuki from Japan said: "The staff was very friendly and helpful. My room is beautiful! I love this place."

"This was a great party. People here are amazing," said Dafi from England.

Art, from the U.S., said: "These people are very thoughtful. I like this place a lot!"

Peter, an Australian, said: "For me, this is just like home. All I want to do after work is coming back to my Ruby Home serviced apartment."

"We've been here for three months, and we are very surprised when receiving very meaningful gifts. I would definitely recommend Ruby Home to my friends,” said Swathi and Pradeep from India.

Le Thi Bich Ngoc (Ms. Ruby), CEO of Ruby Home, said: "This party is about Love, Peace and Happiness. We want to make our tenants feel comfortable, like they’re home. We also have plans to expand our chain next year in the downtown."