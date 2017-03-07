VnExpress International
Ho Chi Minh City to close popular art venue

By Anh Tuyet   March 7, 2017 | 10:15 am GMT+7

3A Station has been a youth-magnet in the city and a must-visit destination for art lovers.

3A Station, a leading art space and entertainment venue in District 1, is to close three years after it opened.

The closure set for May 1 is part of a plan to make room for new urban development projects.

Restored from an old French-era building in 2014, 3A Station (Alternative Art Area) has been a youth-magnet in the city, and usually referred to as a must-visit destination for anyone who is interested in the local vibrant art scene.

“Inspired by the contemporary art zones around the world to bring application arts closer to the public,” wrote the introduction on its Vietnamese website, which is still running, “3A Station offers a cultural experience for the youth in town.”

The 2,000-square-meter area, tucked away in the 3A alley off Ton Duc Thang Street, houses art galleries, cafés, handicraft stores and clothes shops. It has also held major events and street art fairs.

Graffiti-covered walls in 3A Station are a favorite backdrop for photographers.

This is another sad news for art lovers in Vietnam, after Hanoi Cinematheque, the capital's 14-year-old arthouse theater bade them a final farewell before being demolished last year.

3A Station was dubbed as the southern incarnation of Zone 9, the country's pioneering contemporary art center in Hanoi, which was shut down in 2013 as the building was deemed to be unsafe for visitors.

