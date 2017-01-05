VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Ho Chi Minh City launches interactive museum pilot

By VnExpress   January 5, 2017 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City launches interactive museum pilot
Main entrance to the War Remnants Museum. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Officials hope that a technology upgrade will improve visitor experiences of the country's historical destinations, starting with the Cu Chi Tunnels.

The Ho Chi Minh City government plans to launch an interactive pilot system at the Cu Chi Tunnels by the end of this year’s first quarter.

Deputy Mayor Tran Vinh Tuyen recently proposed outfitting historical destinations with interactive technology to enhance visitor experiences.

During a visit from a delegation at the University of Science, Associate Professor Tran Minh Triet said museum-goers enjoy charting their own course rather than following a guide.

“Vietnam’s museums have lagged behind their Cambodian counterparts. Our neighbor's Killing Fields museum offers audio tours in six foreign languages, including Vietnamese,” said Nguyen Van Minh, a senior culture official, adding that after the Tet holiday, municipal authorities will cross the border to research interpretive displays.

Cambodia's Killing Fields museum has become a major tourist attraction that has boosted the country’s economy and created jobs.

According to National Geographic, tourist arrivals have increased by 40 percent every year since 1998.

An estimated 30 percent of Cambodia's tourists visit the killing fields.

Related News:

>Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

>Ho Chi Minh City plans floating market to boost tourism

Tags: tourism history museum interactive technology multi-touch table Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
Vietnamese vandals deface centuries-old pagoda bell, a national treasure

Vietnamese vandals deface centuries-old pagoda bell, a national treasure

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

UK newspaper dubs Vietnam a safe place to visit

UK newspaper dubs Vietnam a safe place to visit

Home away from home: Expats celebrate New Year at the cozy Ruby Home Vietnam

Home away from home: Expats celebrate New Year at the cozy Ruby Home Vietnam

Forgetting Thanh Phong

Forgetting Thanh Phong

Work-life balance makes Vietnam one of the best places for expats: HSBC

Work-life balance makes Vietnam one of the best places for expats: HSBC

Officials slam Uber, Grab for choking up Saigon streets

Officials slam Uber, Grab for choking up Saigon streets

 
go to top