Ho Chi Minh City launches interactive museum pilot

The Ho Chi Minh City government plans to launch an interactive pilot system at the Cu Chi Tunnels by the end of this year’s first quarter.

Deputy Mayor Tran Vinh Tuyen recently proposed outfitting historical destinations with interactive technology to enhance visitor experiences.

During a visit from a delegation at the University of Science, Associate Professor Tran Minh Triet said museum-goers enjoy charting their own course rather than following a guide.

“Vietnam’s museums have lagged behind their Cambodian counterparts. Our neighbor's Killing Fields museum offers audio tours in six foreign languages, including Vietnamese,” said Nguyen Van Minh, a senior culture official, adding that after the Tet holiday, municipal authorities will cross the border to research interpretive displays.

Cambodia's Killing Fields museum has become a major tourist attraction that has boosted the country’s economy and created jobs.

According to National Geographic, tourist arrivals have increased by 40 percent every year since 1998.

An estimated 30 percent of Cambodia's tourists visit the killing fields.

