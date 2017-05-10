VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Hanoi street vendors emerge from under sidewalk cleanup campaign

By Giang Huy   May 10, 2017 | 06:39 pm GMT+7

Under the street lights, peddlers and street vendors are slowly returning to Hanoi's sidewalks as the streetside cleanup campaign loses steam.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Noi, 83 years old, living in Dao Duy Tu street, vases alone tea tea at 1 am. Since they were cleaning the sidewalks, I left my belongings at home and did not dare to take a break, because I would not be able to spend any money living there, she said.

Living on Dao Duy Tu Street, Nguyen Thi Noi, 83, sits prepping her tea shop. "I do this everyday, regardless of the weather. Since authorities started clearing the sidewalks, I've been leaving more of my belongings at home, but I can't shut down my shop completely because there would be no money to live on," she said.
A row of goods linger on the sidewalk at 23h hoping to sell a few more food bags.

A peddler sits on a sidewalk at 11p.m. hoping to sell a few more bags of snacks.
A roasted chicken leg shop on Ngo Gach Street.

A BBQ chicken shop on Ngo Gach Street.
Many shippers have changed their careers since the authorities pushed for the restoration of the urban order, but many still remained on the sidewalks for their livelihoods.

Many shop owners have been forced to change up their business models ever since authorities started trying to regain the sidewalks for pedestrian, but many are still clinging on to the sidewalks where they make their livings.
hanoi-street-vendors-emerge-from-under-sidewalk-cleanup-campaign-4

Some of the stalls are still spilling out onto the streets.
Street diners sit in long row along the sidewalk.

Street diners sit in a long row along the sidewalk.
Ms. Huong has been selling garment accessories on Hang Bac Street for many years: Since the campaign to clear the sidewalk, customers less gradually, mostly acquaintances.

A vendor named Huong said she has been selling garment accessories on Hang Bac Street for many years. "Since the sidewalk cleanup campaign started, my shop has been losing customers," she said.
Binh, another vendor, sells barbecue in the walking street area. On weekdays I sell in the alleyway.

Binh, another vendor, sells barbecue skewers in the pedestrian zone. "On weekdays I sell food in the alleyway, but on the weekends I move here because it's better for business," she said.
The house in Hang Bac Lane, Ngoc sells water to sell more kinds of sandals to improve income.

Ngoc, the owner of a tea stall on Hang Bac Street, has started selling sandals to make some extra income.
A row of sugarcane juice on Hang Be Street, who stopped drinking water, must hold a plastic seat in the seated.

A sugarcane juice vendor on Hang Be Street. 
A busy shoe repair shop on Hang Dau Street.

A busy shoe repair shop on Hang Dau Street.
Related News:

Sidewalk Cleanup

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

See more
Tags: Hanoi nightlife sidewalk cleanup campaign
 
Read more
The happy feet of Hanoi

The happy feet of Hanoi

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Mystery guardian angel shines over British filmmaker in Vietnam

Mystery guardian angel shines over British filmmaker in Vietnam

Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery

Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery

All eyes are on the million-dollar watch of Vietnam's last emperor

All eyes are on the million-dollar watch of Vietnam's last emperor

Sleeping in Saigon

Sleeping in Saigon

Da Nang stays up in extravaganza with street carnival

Da Nang stays up in extravaganza with street carnival

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top