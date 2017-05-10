Hanoi street vendors emerge from under sidewalk cleanup campaign

|
Living on Dao Duy Tu Street, Nguyen Thi Noi, 83, sits prepping her tea shop. "I do this everyday, regardless of the weather. Since authorities started clearing the sidewalks, I've been leaving more of my belongings at home, but I can't shut down my shop completely because there would be no money to live on," she said.
A peddler sits on a sidewalk at 11p.m. hoping to sell a few more bags of snacks.
A BBQ chicken shop on Ngo Gach Street.
Many shop owners have been forced to change up their business models ever since authorities started trying to regain the sidewalks for pedestrian, but many are still clinging on to the sidewalks where they make their livings.
Some of the stalls are still spilling out onto the streets.
Street diners sit in a long row along the sidewalk.
A vendor named Huong said she has been selling garment accessories on Hang Bac Street for many years. "Since the sidewalk cleanup campaign started, my shop has been losing customers," she said.
Binh, another vendor, sells barbecue skewers in the pedestrian zone. "On weekdays I sell food in the alleyway, but on the weekends I move here because it's better for business," she said.
Ngoc, the owner of a tea stall on Hang Bac Street, has started selling sandals to make some extra income.
A sugarcane juice vendor on Hang Be Street.
A busy shoe repair shop on Hang Dau Street.