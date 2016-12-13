VnExpress International
Hanoi retro: Exhibit brings back bygone era

By Duc Tri   December 13, 2016 | 04:49 pm GMT+7

An exhibition held at Hanoi Museum brings visitors back to Hanoi between 1945 and 1954.

hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones

Minsk, made in 1951 and were brought to Vietnam by people from the Soviet Union in 1960, was a motorbike model much loved by people in Hanoi. 
hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones-1

A girl checks a motorbike at the exhibition, which is held by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Preservation Center and Hanoi’s culture department. The event showcases many items used during the revolution against colonialism in Hanoi between 1945 and 1954.
hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones-2

Bottles, thermos flasks and trunks from the old time. Visitors said the items bring back fond memories.
hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones-3

A typewriter.
hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones-4

An old phone.
hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones-5

An old radio next to many pottery items.
hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones-6

An old desk clock, usually nicknamed by Vietnamese families “chicken clock.”
hanoi-retro-exhibition-shows-city-life-in-the-age-of-typewriters-and-rotary-phones-8

An old kerosene pressure lamp, a clock and some jewelry. The exhibition will run until January 3, 2017.

Photos by VnExpress/Anh Quynh

Tags: Vietnam history exhibition Hanoi
