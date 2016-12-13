Hanoi retro: Exhibit brings back bygone era

|
Minsk, made in 1951 and were brought to Vietnam by people from the Soviet Union in 1960, was a motorbike model much loved by people in Hanoi.
|
A girl checks a motorbike at the exhibition, which is held by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Preservation Center and Hanoi’s culture department. The event showcases many items used during the revolution against colonialism in Hanoi between 1945 and 1954.
|
Bottles, thermos flasks and trunks from the old time. Visitors said the items bring back fond memories.
|
A typewriter.
|
An old phone.
|
An old radio next to many pottery items.
|
An old desk clock, usually nicknamed by Vietnamese families “chicken clock.”
|
An old kerosene pressure lamp, a clock and some jewelry. The exhibition will run until January 3, 2017.
Photos by VnExpress/Anh Quynh
Related news:
> Exhibition: The evolution of Saigon through old maps
> Then and now photos of Saigon corners show how much the city has changed over time