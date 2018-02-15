Hanoi charges $66 for a peep of Lunar New Year fireworks

Fireworks explode over the Sword Lake in Hanoi during a national celebration. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

For Lunar New Year's Eve on Thursday night, high-altitude fireworks will be displayed at nine spots in Hanoi's downtown, including the iconic Sword Lake, and restaurants around the area did not miss any chances.

Tickets to watch fireworks from their rooftops have been put on sale since last week at VND800,000-1.5 million ($35-66) per person including light foods and drinks, and some of them have already sold out tickets for outdoor seats.

“We've run out of tickets for outdoor tables that cost VND1.3 million per person, and there're only indoor tickets left, costing VND988,000 per person, before VAT,” said a staff at Avalon Café Lounge on Cau Go Street.

Tickets at the same prices are on sale at Skyline restaurant on Gia Ngu Street.

iFeel restaurant on Gia Ngu Street is selling VIP ticket at VND1.5 million and offering discounts by 50 percent or even free entry for children.

Several coffee shops around the Sword Lake are opening their door until Lunar New Year’s Eve for customers to watch fireworks but do not charge extra fees.

For this occasion, the capital city will shoot fireworks at 30 different places on Thursday night, including Thong Nhat Park, Lac Long Quan Flower Garden, Van Quan Lake and My Dinh National Stadium.

The city's remaining 25 districts and towns each had a small fireworks show.