VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Goodbye high school: A Vietnamese rite of passage

By Quynh Tran   May 19, 2017 | 05:13 pm GMT+7

Tender and exciting moments at a school in Ho Chi Minh City when Class of 2017 bids adieu to childhood.

goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage

The seniors of Trung Vuong High School in District 1 gathered for a ceremony to bid farewell to their high school years on Friday morning.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-1

At the beginning, the atmosphere was jubilant and students all seemed excited. More than 600 of them joined each other to sing teen anthems. In June, they will have to sit important exams that will determine which university they can get in.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-2

Two students laughed as they held the gifts they would later give their teachers.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-3

“We do makeup ourselves for the photos,” Thao Nguyen, a student, said.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-4

Thank-you cards for their teachers.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-5

A student pinned a flower on her teacher's dress.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-6

“I want to write so many things in this scrapbook to tell my friends and teachers how much I would miss them,” Bao Kim said.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-7

Two friends hugged and cried.
goodbye-high-school-a-vietnamese-rite-of-passage-8

Quang Thai finally found the courage to tell his crush about his feelings. Both were shy and couldn't look at each other.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon high school
 
Read more
Dream house: This hillside cottage in Vietnam will make you jealous

Dream house: This hillside cottage in Vietnam will make you jealous

Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of Hanoi’s night workers

Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of Hanoi’s night workers

Two-wheeled swimming lessons in Vietnam

Two-wheeled swimming lessons in Vietnam

Travel the world through its markets

Travel the world through its markets

The tamarind picker of Saigon

The tamarind picker of Saigon

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Expat children in Vietnam thrive culturally, survey says

Expat children in Vietnam thrive culturally, survey says

Vietnamese travelers ignite firestorm after writing on landmark for deceiving photo

Vietnamese travelers ignite firestorm after writing on landmark for deceiving photo

 
go to top