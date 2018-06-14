Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger to rock Da Nang at music fest

Nicole Scherzinger will perform at a festival in Da Nang in July 2018. Photo by Reuters

Nicole Scherzinger will join “Despacito” maker Luis Fonsi at the Cocofest music festival in Da Nang, central Vietnam, next month.

Festival organizers said both artists will perform their hits at the two-day music festival on July 6 and 7.

Other famous international and Vietnamese artists will also participate at the festival.

Viet Tu, director of Cocofest 2018, has promised those attending the event a “true music festival experience.” He also said the event will boost Da Nang’s tourism profile.

Besides being the former leader of The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger is also known for winning Season 10 of the U.S.’s Dancing with the Stars competition. She appeared as a judge in Britain’s X-factor show. The Philippines-American has also acted in several Hollywood movies including "Men in Black III," "Cats" and "Dirty Dancing."

The music fest, which will include street dancing, camping and many other activities following "Laugh. Love. Live. Repeat." is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors.

Da Nang is one of the top tourist destinations in Vietnam. In the first quarter of this year, the central coastal city attracted 1.69 million tourists, up 34.7 percent against the same period last year. More than 819,000 were foreign arrivals, up 58.9 percent.