vietnamese-food-at-its-best-half-way-around-the-world

Living in the U.S., David H.Chiem and his girlfriend Amber share a strong love for Vietnamese dishes, and they have decided to share them with the world on the Instagram account @davidthefoodie, a combination of Amber’s cooking skills and David’s social media skills. In this photo, a typical meal that you can easily find in any Vietnamese home: braised fish, stir-fried spinach, fried tofu with tomatoes and rice.