VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

US Navy chefs get a crash-course in Vietnamese cuisine

By Vy An   March 6, 2018 | 03:14 pm GMT+7

Chefs from the USS Carl Vinson have been introduced to three traditional delicacies in Da Nang with help from their local counterparts.

Thirty U.S. chefs tried their hands at making three Vietnamese dishes with help from local chefs Tuesday, with a menu of northern style fried spring rolls (nem ran)mi Quang noodles from the central region, and sizzling banh xeo pancakes from the south. 

“These dishes are highly recommended by tourists. With the limited time of 90 minutes, learning to cook these simple dishes should be an interesting experience for the foreigners,” said Truong Thi Hong Hanh, deputy director Da Nang's Department of Tourism

Spring roll is made by rolling lean minced pork or crab, sliced mushroom, glass noodle, carrots, eggs and spring onion in rice paper. The dish is very all over Vietnam with many variations. The deep fried rolls are eaten by dipping in fish sauce mixed with water, sugar, garlic, pepper and vinegar.

Spring rolls are fried rice paper rolls filled with minced pork or crab, sliced mushrooms, glass noodles, carrots, eggs and spring onions. The dish can be found all over Vietnam in various guises. The spring rolls are eaten with fish sauce mixed with water, sugar, garlic, pepper and vinegar. Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh
Central Vietnams special, mi Quang includesb thick rice noodles cooked until tender, which are served with pork, chicken, shrimp and peanuts. Lettuce, young banana flowers and watercress are added for freshness.

Mi Quang includes thick rice noodles served with pork, chicken, shrimp and peanuts. Lettuce, young banana flowers and watercress are added for freshness. Photo by dulichdanang
Last but not least is southern Vietnams specialty banh xeo, a crepe with batter made from rice flour and coconut milk. The filling contains mung bean paste, boiled pork, prawn and bean sprouts. The crepe is then rolled with lettuce and herbs in rice paper and enjoyed with sweetened fish sauce.

Last but not least is southern Vietnam’s banh xeo, a crepe made with rice flour and coconut milk. The filling contains mung bean paste, boiled pork, prawn and bean sprouts. The crepe is then rolled with lettuce and herbs in rice paper and enjoyed with sweetened fish sauce. Photo by Ngoisao.net

The 6,500 U.S. sailors have also been introduced to some of central Vietnam's most famous sites in Hue, Hoi An and Da Nang.

The USS Carl Vinson arrived in Da Nang on Monday along with the destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the cruiser USS Lake Champlain. During the five-day stay, officers and sailors will visit social sponsor centers and Agent Orange victims, and take part in friendly sporting events and a music show.

The event has attracted global attention with the New York Times saying it signals a “significant shift in the region’s geopolitical landscape,” and that regional tensions are bringing together the two former enemies.

Related News:
Tags: aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson Vietnam Da Nang U.S. Vietnam - US relations spring rolls mi Quang banh xeo Vietnamese food
 
Read more
8 must-try dishes to give you a true taste of Hue

8 must-try dishes to give you a true taste of Hue

In Saigon, fish stalls pull an all-nighter for God of Wealth Day

In Saigon, fish stalls pull an all-nighter for God of Wealth Day

The Chinese cake that's stood the test of time in Vietnam for Lunar New Year

The Chinese cake that's stood the test of time in Vietnam for Lunar New Year

Hanoi village greens up for the indispensable traditional Tet treat

Hanoi village greens up for the indispensable traditional Tet treat

Where to go in Saigon when you're craving a taste of the Far East

Where to go in Saigon when you're craving a taste of the Far East

The 15-hour fish dish that means Tet is arriving in Vietnam

The 15-hour fish dish that means Tet is arriving in Vietnam

10 Hanoi food shops that don’t need a name to be famous

10 Hanoi food shops that don’t need a name to be famous

6 Vietnamese dishes that owe fish sauce a flavor

6 Vietnamese dishes that owe fish sauce a flavor

 
go to top