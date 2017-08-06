This noodle soup is one more reason why you should visit Phu Quoc

There aren't many excuses not to visit Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s pearl off the southern coast.

Yes, there are a lot of resorts popping up, but if you turn your back on them and check out the beautiful long beaches and fishing villages, you will have nothing to complain about, especially after your tastes buds are satisfied with the fresh seafood.

One dish you must try is a noodle soup called bun quay, or stirred noodles, and you should know that its name is not figurative.

The noodles originate from the central region where they are only served with ground shrimp, but then they were brought to Phu Quoc Island in 1995.

Islanders on Phu Quoc took the taste to a new level by adding fish, squid and other ingredients.

Video by Hoang Loc Nguyen

For this dish, everyone has their hands full: the cook has to stir the soup while you have to stir the sauce.

First you have to wait in line to create your own sauce from fish sauce, sugar, chili and kumquat. Then you move into another line to order your noodles and wait for the cooks do their magic.

Noodles are made on site from rice flour. The cook puts a paste made from ground shrimp, fish and squid into bowls and adds onions and herbs, before pouring the boiling water that is used to make the noodles with all over and starts stirring. The noodles are added later.

Bun quay is loved for its natural sweet taste, which all comes from the fresh seafood.

You can easily find bun quay on Phu Quoc Island, but if you want a true taste of this unique dish, go to Kien Xay at 222 Tran Phu Street in Duong Dong Town or Bach Dang Park.

Have fun stirring your noodles!