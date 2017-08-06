VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

This noodle soup is one more reason why you should visit Phu Quoc

By Huong Chi   August 6, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7

Forget the beaches and jungle for a second, and get your chops around a bowl of this.

There aren't many excuses not to visit Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s pearl off the southern coast. 

Yes, there are a lot of resorts popping up, but if you turn your back on them and check out the beautiful long beaches and fishing villages, you will have nothing to complain about, especially after your tastes buds are satisfied with the fresh seafood.

One dish you must try is a noodle soup called bun quay, or stirred noodles, and you should know that its name is not figurative.

The noodles originate from the central region where they are only served with ground shrimp, but then they were brought to Phu Quoc Island in 1995.

Islanders on Phu Quoc took the taste to a new level by adding fish, squid and other ingredients.

Video by Hoang Loc Nguyen

For this dish, everyone has their hands full: the cook has to stir the soup while you have to stir the sauce.

First you have to wait in line to create your own sauce from fish sauce, sugar, chili and kumquat. Then you move into another line to order your noodles and wait for the cooks do their magic.

Noodles are made on site from rice flour. The cook puts a paste made from ground shrimp, fish and squid into bowls and adds onions and herbs, before pouring the boiling water that is used to make the noodles with all over and starts stirring. The noodles are added later. 

Bun quay is loved for its natural sweet taste, which all comes from the fresh seafood. 

You can easily find bun quay on Phu Quoc Island, but if you want a true taste of this unique dish, go to Kien Xay at 222 Tran Phu Street in Duong Dong Town or Bach Dang Park.

Have fun stirring your noodles!

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Phu Quoc noodle
 
Read more
Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

Memoirs of a chicken feet aficionado in Vietnam

Memoirs of a chicken feet aficionado in Vietnam

Put these quirky cafes on your where-to-go list for a weekend in Saigon

Put these quirky cafes on your where-to-go list for a weekend in Saigon

Take a bite out of Saigon's sizzling 22-cent ‘pizza’

Take a bite out of Saigon's sizzling 22-cent ‘pizza’

For the top 5 banh mi in Saigon, follow the locals

For the top 5 banh mi in Saigon, follow the locals

30 years and still going strong: A banh xeo legacy in central Vietnam

30 years and still going strong: A banh xeo legacy in central Vietnam

A taste of Saigon's exotic sidewalks

A taste of Saigon's exotic sidewalks

When the world is a big box of chocolates

When the world is a big box of chocolates

 
go to top