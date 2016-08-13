VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

The kind of pho that can get you drunk...

By Kim Thuy   August 13, 2016 | 06:39 am GMT+7
The kind of pho that can get you drunk...
Pho cocktail. Photo by VnExpress

The famous street food has made it onto the bar menu!

Pho can be your breakfast, your lunch and your dinner, but now it can also be your beverage of choice. 

Your journey to explore Vietnam would be incomplete without trying pho, and your pho experience would be half-cooked without drinking a pho cocktail.

Just like a normal bowl of pho, the cocktail is a combination of typical pho spices that awaken the senses: star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and lime​​​​​​​​​​​​ are added to a mix of gin and triple sec.

Inspired by the pho spices, the cocktail was developed in June 2012 by Pham Tien Tiep, a Vietnamese bartender, under the name "Joan Baez". Joan Baez was a famous American singer who visited Vietnam in 1972 to oppose the war between the U.S. and Vietnam. Sheltering in the bunker under the famous Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel to avoid the last bombings in Hanoi with people frightened to death by an explosion, she started playing her guitar and singing to calm their nerves.

Related news:

> Fish bowl challenge – do you dare?

> Dog meat cocktail - dare to try this canine concoction?

> Families feast on bizarre menu to kill belly pests

Tags: Pho cocktail
 
Read more
Eating your way through Vietnam beach town for a mouthwatering $4

Eating your way through Vietnam beach town for a mouthwatering $4

Biryani at the Bawa's

Biryani at the Bawa's

Eating horse in northern Vietnam, the merry way

Eating horse in northern Vietnam, the merry way

Hide-and-seek at Reng Reng Café

Hide-and-seek at Reng Reng Café

Broken rice: The evolution of a classic Vietnamese dish

Broken rice: The evolution of a classic Vietnamese dish

Dog meat - Hanoi's guilty pleasure

Dog meat - Hanoi's guilty pleasure

Vietnamese have one thing in common with Timon & Pumbaa

Vietnamese have one thing in common with Timon & Pumbaa

Follow make-up guru Michelle Phan on her food tour of Vietnam

Follow make-up guru Michelle Phan on her food tour of Vietnam

 
go to top