The kind of pho that can get you drunk...

Pho can be your breakfast, your lunch and your dinner, but now it can also be your beverage of choice.

Your journey to explore Vietnam would be incomplete without trying pho, and your pho experience would be half-cooked without drinking a pho cocktail.

Just like a normal bowl of pho, the cocktail is a combination of typical pho spices that awaken the senses: star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and lime​​​​​​​​​​​​ are added to a mix of gin and triple sec.

Inspired by the pho spices, the cocktail was developed in June 2012 by Pham Tien Tiep, a Vietnamese bartender, under the name "Joan Baez". Joan Baez was a famous American singer who visited Vietnam in 1972 to oppose the war between the U.S. and Vietnam. Sheltering in the bunker under the famous Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel to avoid the last bombings in Hanoi with people frightened to death by an explosion, she started playing her guitar and singing to calm their nerves.

