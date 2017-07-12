The internet loves this flowery Saigon ice cream. Do you?

Opened in January this year, Roseice Saigon has a flowery surprise for ice-cream lovers in Saigon: delicious, cold gelato in the shape of a colorful rose.

The shop has quickly won the hearts of young Saigonese with its beautiful roses with different flavors in each petal.

Earlier this week, Insider Dessert catapulted Roseice Saigon to a new level by posting a video on its Facebook page showing how its cool, colorful roses are made.

“Booking my flight to Vietnam,” Matt Greenberg wrote on Facebook, while Manisha Masani told her friends: “This is the next ice cream craze we need to try.”

If you happen to be in Saigon now, check out this ice cream shop at 64-66 Ngo Duc Ke Street in District 1 and tell the world what you think about this Saigonese version of rose ice cream.