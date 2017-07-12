VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

The internet loves this flowery Saigon ice cream. Do you?

By Vy An   July 12, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7
The internet loves this flowery Saigon ice cream. Do you?

Inspired by the Italian original, this gelato has blossomed into a shower of delicious petals.

Opened in January this year, Roseice Saigon has a flowery surprise for ice-cream lovers in Saigon: delicious, cold gelato in  the shape of a colorful rose.

The shop has quickly won the hearts of young Saigonese with its beautiful roses with different flavors in each petal.

Earlier this week, Insider Dessert catapulted Roseice Saigon to a new level by posting a video on its Facebook page showing how its cool, colorful roses are made.

“Booking my flight to Vietnam,” Matt Greenberg wrote on Facebook, while Manisha Masani told her friends: “This is the next ice cream craze we need to try.”

If you happen to be in Saigon now, check out this ice cream shop at 64-66 Ngo Duc Ke Street in District 1 and tell the world what you think about this Saigonese version of rose ice cream.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam ice cream
 
Read more
A taste of Saigon's exotic sidewalks

A taste of Saigon's exotic sidewalks

When the world is a big box of chocolates

When the world is a big box of chocolates

Vietnam’s pho, summer rolls among world’s best foods - CNN poll

Vietnam’s pho, summer rolls among world’s best foods - CNN poll

Serving up a storm: Da Nang market gives you a true taste of Vietnamese street food

Serving up a storm: Da Nang market gives you a true taste of Vietnamese street food

10 Hanoi delicacies you can track down in Saigon

10 Hanoi delicacies you can track down in Saigon

On the hunt for Hanoi's perfect bun cha

On the hunt for Hanoi's perfect bun cha

Six reasons why summer (kinda) rhymes with sugar in Vietnam

Six reasons why summer (kinda) rhymes with sugar in Vietnam

Hot and steamy: The delicious semi-dried fish of central Vietnam

Hot and steamy: The delicious semi-dried fish of central Vietnam

 
go to top