The hunt for spicy fish delicacy deep down Vietnam's hydropower dam

Two men sail a boat carrying the small sharpbelly fish they have caught from the Son La hydropower dam along the Da River in the northern province of Son La. Fresh sharpbelly fish is sold for VND10,000 ($0.44) per kilogram and is the main ingredient of a savory specialty of the local Thai ethnic group.
Locals in Quynh Nhai District said the reservoir has created a favorable environment for the fish. They caught 540 tons in 2017.
The fish are cleaned and gutted.
Then they are mixed with red chilli sauce, sugar, salt, and satay for 15 minutes.
Then they are laid open under the sun, until dry and wearing a gold color.
"The fish is rich, and sweet, and spicy and any customers will be satisfied,” said a local woman.
A Thai woman packs the dry fish for delivery. A kilo, which is made from five kilos of fresh fish, is sold for 180,000 ($7.84) per kilogram.