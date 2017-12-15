Technical touch: Vietnamese coffee house employs robot waiter

|
This coffee shop in Hanoi has drawn attention for employing a robot waiter, making it the first place in Vietnam to apply this technology.
|
Quoc Phi, the café’s owner, said he and a group of engineers worked together to build the robot.
|
Mortar, as the robot is called, stands 1.3 meters (3.3-9.8f feet) high and weighs 20 kilograms (12.4 lbs). "He" can work for 16 hours straight if fully charged.
|
After customers place their orders, a member of staff puts the drinks on Mortar's tray, taps the table number and lets the robot get on with the job.
|
A magnetic sensor equipped inside its body allows Mortar to follow a line drawn on the floor to the selected table.
|
The robot, costing VND200 million ($8,800), can say “Hello", “Thank you”", ask customers to take their drinks or to step aside when they block its way.
|
The team at the shop on Lac Trung Street, Hai Ba Trung District, said they plan to upgrade their robot to make it move smoother and communicate better with customers.