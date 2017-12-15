VnExpress International
Technical touch: Vietnamese coffee house employs robot waiter

By Pham Huyen   December 15, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

This café in Hanoi is following an emerging global trend in which more and more humans are being replaced by robots.

technical-touch-vietnamese-coffee-house-employs-robot-waiter

This coffee shop in Hanoi has drawn attention for employing a robot waiter, making it the first place in Vietnam to apply this technology.
technical-touch-vietnamese-coffee-house-employs-robot-waiter-1

Quoc Phi, the café’s owner, said he and a group of engineers worked together to build the robot.
technical-touch-vietnamese-coffee-house-employs-robot-waiter-2

Mortar, as the robot is called, stands 1.3 meters (3.3-9.8f feet) high and weighs 20 kilograms (12.4 lbs). "He" can work for 16 hours straight if fully charged.
technical-touch-vietnamese-coffee-house-employs-robot-waiter-3

After customers place their orders, a member of staff puts the drinks on Mortar's tray, taps the table number and lets the robot get on with the job.
technical-touch-vietnamese-coffee-house-employs-robot-waiter-4

A magnetic sensor equipped inside its body allows Mortar to follow a line drawn on the floor to the selected table.
technical-touch-vietnamese-coffee-house-employs-robot-waiter-5

The robot, costing VND200 million ($8,800), can say “Hello", “Thank you”", ask customers to take their drinks or to step aside when they block its way.
technical-touch-vietnamese-coffee-house-employs-robot-waiter-6

The team at the shop on Lac Trung Street, Hai Ba Trung District, said they plan to upgrade their robot to make it move smoother and communicate better with customers.
