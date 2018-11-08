VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish

By Di Vy   November 8, 2018 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

Nem nuong (literally means grilled pork sausage) is a Da Lat delicacy now though it did not originate in this picture postcard mountain city.

Nem nuong is a popular dish in Vietnam. It is served as a snack or appetizer or with rice noodles as a main course.

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish

Hung’s nem nuong eatery is situated in a small alley off Hoang Van Thu Street in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat, far from downtown but still always crowded not least because it is spacious and clean.

The owner said it was opened in the 2000s and moved into the alley for certain reasons.

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish - 1

Nem nuong is the only dish on the menu here. The owner’s grandson said what makes for good nem nuong is the grilling technique. It must be grilled on charcoal and with bamboo sticks. When the fat starts dripping and the fragrance starts radiating, that’s when you know the nem nuong is good to serve.

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish - 2

Nem nuong here is served with fried rice paper, crispy but a little too rich for some people.

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish - 3

The yellow sauce here is made from pork broth and ground chili and some other spices, and served hot.

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish - 4

They also serve a large plate of salad with the dish.

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish - 5

And of course, to balance out the rich flavors, pickled vegetables are served.

Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish - 6

The dish costs VND45,000 ($2).

Related News:
Tags: nem nuong Da Lat restaurant delicacy
 
Read more
Top three Saigon dishes that sizzle in a pan

Top three Saigon dishes that sizzle in a pan

Treat the Da Lat chill with some Mekong Delta warmth

Treat the Da Lat chill with some Mekong Delta warmth

Hanoi banh cuon restaurant’s unique sauce

Hanoi banh cuon restaurant’s unique sauce

‘Kindergarten’ stall does brisk business in snails

‘Kindergarten’ stall does brisk business in snails

A bowl of fish cake noodles that will leave you wanting for more

A bowl of fish cake noodles that will leave you wanting for more

Don’t know what to eat? Try Saigon’s underground food court

Don’t know what to eat? Try Saigon’s underground food court

A giant bread in Vietnam among world’s 15 weirdest foods

A giant bread in Vietnam among world’s 15 weirdest foods

 
go to top