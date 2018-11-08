Taking exclusivity to new level: Da Lat restaurant serves single dish

Nem nuong is a popular dish in Vietnam. It is served as a snack or appetizer or with rice noodles as a main course.

Hung’s nem nuong eatery is situated in a small alley off Hoang Van Thu Street in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat, far from downtown but still always crowded not least because it is spacious and clean.

The owner said it was opened in the 2000s and moved into the alley for certain reasons.

Nem nuong is the only dish on the menu here. The owner’s grandson said what makes for good nem nuong is the grilling technique. It must be grilled on charcoal and with bamboo sticks. When the fat starts dripping and the fragrance starts radiating, that’s when you know the nem nuong is good to serve.

Nem nuong here is served with fried rice paper, crispy but a little too rich for some people.

The yellow sauce here is made from pork broth and ground chili and some other spices, and served hot.

They also serve a large plate of salad with the dish.

And of course, to balance out the rich flavors, pickled vegetables are served.

The dish costs VND45,000 ($2).