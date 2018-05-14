Stuff yourself silly at this food paradise on Vietnam’s south-central coast

|
These steamed rice cakes (banh beo) found in the foothills of Nhan Mountain, but pack a flavorful punch thanks to sweet and sour sauce, shredded meat, breadcrumbs and oiled-chive toppings. One tray has 10 small bowls and only costs VND15,000 ($0.66), enough for one person.
|
Chive noodle soup is a must-try in Phu Yen Province. You can choose between two types of noodles – rice flour or tapioca flour, or try the best of both worlds by combining the two. The soup is served with fish nuggets, and is an ideal breakfast for only VND15,000.
|
Shrimp and squid crispy pancakes served Central Vietnam style have a unique flavors when dipped in amazing fish sauce. This combination will definitely wow your taste buds.
|
“Dry noodles” is the name given to a mixture of rice noodles, lean grilled pork, fried spring rolls and fresh vegetables. For just VND30,000, this dish will satisfy your hunger with the different textures of meat, peanuts and crunchy rice cake.
|
Fresh rabbitfish grilled inside bamboo leaves. A 0.5 kilogram fish costs VND130,000.
|
Oyster porridge is one of the most popular breakfast dishes in Phu Yen Province. Despite the fact that it’s quite expensive compared to other street food, at VND80,000 a bowl, but you can easily taste the fresh, rich oysters in the porridge.
|
If you are on a budget and love pork, track down rice vermicelli with pork intestines served with soup - a great option on a rainy day.
|
Tuna eyes are another regional must-try. This dish is commonly cooked with Chinese herbs to get rid of the strong fishy taste. But be warned, the fish eyes are big and very rich. A bowl like this will cost around VND40,000.
|
Vinegar snails steamed with lemongrass and dipped in ginger fish sauce go well with wine.
|
At night, you can stroll around the embankment and enjoy che mit hat dac, a dessert dish with regional palm tree seeds and jackfruit.