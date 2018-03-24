South Korea’s Moon tries Vietnamese famous pho in Hanoi

|
President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, a classical vocalist, are accompanied by a security team as they visit a pho restaurant on Hoang Minh Giam Street, Cau Giay District at 9 a.m. on Saturday, his last day during an official three-day trip to Hanoi.
|
Moon squeezes a lime slice into his bowl of pho, the way many Vietnamese eat their most famous noodle soup, which was ranked 20 in a list of world's best foods by more than 35,000 CNN readers last year.
|
Moon and his wife have two special bowls with beef, each for VND150,000 ($6.60).
|
Pho is considered a symbolic food of Vietnam and is available across the country, but many believe the best and most authentic is served in Hanoi.
|
The restaurant was informed of Moon’s visit a week ago.
|
The restaurant gifts Moon a box of chopsticks that it made exclusively for VIP customers.
|
Moon takes photos with a group of South Korean people outside the restaurant. A woman said she never had a chance to see him in person in South Korea.