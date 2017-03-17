six-places-for-a-perfect-coffee-date-in-hanoi

Giang

Photo by dan trinidad

Giang Café in Hanoi offers a taste of nostalgia with old-style furniture and decor. The shop sits deep in a small alley on Nguyen Huu Huan Street in Hoan Kiem District, and its specialty is egg coffee. Favored particularly on cold days, the coffee is a blend of coffee and egg whites, folded with sugar and drunk hot or cold. The Telegraph specifically recommended the unlikely beverage when it named Hanoi one of the world’s 17 greatest cities for food last month.

Tadioto

Photo by Asia Bars & Restaurants

This bar/cafe opened in 2008 and moved to its current location on Tong Dan Street near the Opera House and the Metropole Hotel in 2014. The coffee and bar is favored by many foreigners, partly thanks to the cozy design.

Tranquil

Photo by Tranquil

The shop is detached from the buzzing city in a small alley on Nguyen Quang Bich Street. You can choose from one of many books to take time with your coffee.

Xofa

Photo by Xofa

Xofa opened in 2015 and is a popular destination among young coffee-lovers. The cafe is open 24/7 at a villa on Tong Duy Tan Street.

E.Tea

Photo by Hanoi Hideaway

This establishment serves various options for tea and coffee and has enough space for everyone to find themselves a private corner. The shop has a lovely balcony looking over Tran Quoc Toan Street.

Cong Trang Tien

Photo by Asia Bars & Restaurants

To many Hanoi coffee lovers, the Trang Tien outlet is their favorite in the Cong coffee chain, partly because it stands at the heart of the city with a long balcony facing the Opera House and looking down on the traffic.

