Food

Saigon noodle soup with a tasty tentacle twist

By Di Vy   January 14, 2018 | 08:05 am GMT+7

Chewy noodles with firm calamari make the perfect partners at this hole-in-the-wall eatery.

This squid noodle soup (hu tieu muc) at the corner of Phan Xich Long and Hoa Phuong Streets in Phu Nhuan District has been serving for nearly 10 years, not the only but possibly one of the best restaurants for the soup in Saigon.

The restaurant serves hu tieu, a kind of rice-based noodles that is tough and translucent, with squids, meat balls, quail eggs, shrimps, and extra chivas and fried onions. A full bowl costs VND57,000 or $2.5.

The squids are served whole. The broth is prepared with dried squids, which gives it the special taste unlike the usual bones broth. It smells great! said a loyal customer named Tinh Tam, who usually stops by for dinner.

The squids are supposed be dunked to this green pepper salt mixture. The restaurant wont tell you this, but besides enhancing the taste, the spiciness will reduce the risk of food poisoning.

A side bowl of squids costs VND32,000 while an extra bowl meat balls, eggs or noodles cost VND15,000.

Quail eggs are broken directly into the broth to keep the taste.

Noodles are served. The restaurant opens from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. until midnight, serving both early birds and night owls.

